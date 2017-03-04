Sigma Society Tunes Out Cancer
March 4
Event Navigation
Sigma Society Tunes Out Cancer
• Date: March 4th, 2017
o Doors open at 6pm
o Show starts at 7pm
• Location: Ron Houston Performing Arts Center, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
• Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for the public
• We will have raffles such as Casey’s Gift Cards, set of Royals Tickets, and more!
• We will have vendors from the ACS, Love Your Melon, and more!
• We are also selling debossed bracelets for $5 at the concert!