Sigma Society Tunes Out Cancer

March 4

• Date: March 4th, 2017
o Doors open at 6pm
o Show starts at 7pm
• Location: Ron Houston Performing Arts Center, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
• Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for the public
• We will have raffles such as  Casey’s Gift Cards, set of Royals Tickets, and more!
• We will have vendors from the ACS, Love Your Melon, and more!
• We are also selling debossed bracelets for $5 at the concert!

March 4
https://sigmasocietytunesoutcancer.ticketleap.com/sigma-society-tunes-out-cancer/

Ron Houston Performing Arts Center
800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468 United States
