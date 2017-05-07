March of Dimes – March for Babies

We walk to give EVERY BABY a fighting chance. Thank you to all of our walkers, donors and volunteers who have accepted the challenge to help fight premature birth, birth defects and infant loss. We cannot achieve our mission each of you!

The 2017 Greater Kansas City March for Babies will highlight the strength of families affected by premature birth, birth defects and the loss of a child, celebrate the strides we’ve made towards accomplishing our mission, and applaud the fundraising efforts of our donors.

On Sunday, May 7, more than 8,000 individuals will come together in the Power & Light District to support the March of Dimes. Our goal is to raise a total of $600,000 for a healthier for all babies.

Festival area and registration opens at 8:00am | Opening ceremony begins at 10:00am with the 2+ mile walk immediately following.

Parking is available in various downtown parking garages: the Power & Light District garage entering from 13th between Grand and Walnut and the H&R Block building garage.