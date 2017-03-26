KC Fashion Week 2017

Kansas City Fashion Week is a nexus of fashion professionals. Featuring local, national and international designers, each year KCFW produces two full weeks of premier runway shows, enabling designers to collaborate with seasoned stylists, make-up artists, models and photographers to present their collections in the most professional atmosphere imaginable.

Buyers and individual consumers are provided an opportunity to order apparel and accessories shown on the runway and KCFW provides industry professionals an avenue to showcase their abilities to a national audience.

With an unapologetic focus on the business side of the fashion industry, each KCFW event highlights the many facets of fashion commerce. Buyers from retail establishments, media personalities, online apparel entrepreneurs and celebrities help to comprise an audience for each show, making KCFW a must-attend event for established and emerging fashion professionals.

Kansas City has a rich history of fashion success. In the late 1940’s Kansas City’s Garment District employed over 4,000 people and boasted that 1 out of every 7 women in the United States purchased garments made in Kansas City. In the successful production of over ten fashion week seasons, KCFW has helped refocus the region’s attention to the commercial possibilities of a revitalized apparel design and manufacturing industry.

Led by an experienced team of fashion industry professionals and event planning specialists, KCFW planners set the standard for fashion event production. Through partnerships with the Midwest’s leading companies, KCFW continues to serves as a collaboration for the industry that propels emerging designers to success, as well as providing a rich source of consumer interaction for the established designer.