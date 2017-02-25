Go Red: Kansas City Heart Ball
February 25 @ 6:00 am - 11:00 pm
A celebration of creating and sharing. Our evening celebrates: our work and mission; our donors and volunteers; and — most importantly — the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s effort. The Heart Ball promises to be an engaging evening of fun and passion bringing community and philanthropic leaders together. Last year, our Heart Ball campaign raised just over $71 million nation-wide allowing us to fund life-saving research and prevention programs in our community and across the country.