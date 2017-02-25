Uncategorized

« All Events

Go Red: Kansas City Heart Ball

February 25 @ 6:00 am - 11:00 pm

A celebration of creating and sharing. Our evening celebrates: our work and mission; our donors and volunteers; and — most importantly — the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s effort. The Heart Ball promises to be an engaging evening of fun and passion bringing community and philanthropic leaders together. Last year, our Heart Ball campaign raised just over $71 million nation-wide allowing us to fund life-saving research and prevention programs in our community and across the country.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
February 25
Time:
6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
Website:
https://heartkc.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20162017KansasCityHeartBall/tabid/770285/Default.aspx

Venue

Kansas City Convention Center
301 W 13 Street , Kansas City, MO 64105 United States
+ Google Map
Tags: