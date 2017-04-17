Micah’s Blog Post #8 – April 18th, 2017

Update from Micah: From April 12th – April 18th!

HALFWAY DONE AND DOWN 34.2 lbs & 5.5 inches!

I have officially, as of last Wed (4/12/17), lost 34.2 lbs and 5.5 inches around my waist. Because of the strength training for the last 6-weeks, in addition to the change in eating habits, the shape of my body is actually changing. I can see definition in my arms and legs that I hadn’t before. I am physically stronger than before.

Thanks to Caleb Brown, my trainer at Genesis Health Clubs in Independence, I am seeing results faster than if I was just changing my eating and adding a few min of exercise a day. Having a trainer (who knows and understands the science behind how the body works) has taught me that I can push myself farther than I ever knew I could.

We are so excited to be following Micah and we can’t wait to keep seeing her results!

GOOD LUCK MICAH!