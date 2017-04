Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s brother, lost his battle to leukemia at age 57 Wednesday. Murphy was a long time comic, but is most known for his work on Dave Chapelle’s popular “Chapelle’s Show,” where he was a co-star and writer.

Comedian Charlie Murphy dies following leukemia battle Via rss.cnn.com Comedian Charlie Murphy died Wednesday after a battle with leukemia, according to his…

Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com