Micah’s Blog Post #7 – April 12th, 2017

Update from Micah: From April 6th – April 12th!

Here are my top four pieces of advice to someone who is preparing to go on a journey of better health.

Plan to succeed. Write down your goals and post them where you can see them. My goals are on a sticky note on the bathroom mirror. I see them every single day in order to keep them before me. I used to think that people who did this were overdoing it. I’m now one of those people. It is helpful.

Do meal prep…or have someone do it for you. Get a food scale and some reusable food containers. Take a few hours on a Sunday and prepare your food for the week. My favorite meal to prep is quinoa, roasted veggies, grilled chicken and some fruit. This can be eaten hot or cold. I also like to prep salads. I don’t like to risk soggy salads, so I use ½ lemon and some garlic sea salt as a dressing.

There are so many options. Taking your time to prep your meals will, not only save time, but will keep your calories under control.

Evolve Paleo Kitchen is also a great option. They have amazing meal plans that can be delivered to you every week. I think the prices are comparable to buying the ingredients yourself, except someone else cooks and packages them so you don’t have to think about it.

Go to the gym…or workout regularly. Seriously. Just do it. Do it when you don’t feel like it. Do it when you’re too busy. Do it until you can’t imagine not doing it. My favorite feeling is to make myself walk into the gym and leave grateful that I pushed myself to go. Trust me. If you make yourself workout, you will feel stronger and learn how far you can push your body.

Surround yourself with support. Find a doctor that is willing to walk with you through the journey. The medical staff at Core Medical Center is amazing. They are on my side and are available to answer any questions I have. Utilize a trainer. Find someone who can encourage you and push you to your limits. Caleb Brown at Genesis Health Club (Independence) is literally the perfect trainer for me. He is kind and encouraging but does not hesitate to make me work. Workout buddies and friends are also a key component. My friend, Heather, is the perfect workout partner. She knows what she’s doing and doesn’t care if we talk while we’re together. I also have quite a few friends who text me and ask how I’m doing. They cheer me on and have my back when I need them.

We are so excited to be following Micah and we can’t wait to keep seeing her results!

GOOD LUCK MICAH!