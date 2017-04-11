WIN A BLU-RAY COPY OF LION!

LISTEN ALL WEEK TO DAVE O FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A BLU-RAY COPY OF THE NEW CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED FEEL GOOD MOVIE LION!

Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Nicole Kidman star in LION, the critically acclaimed, feel good movie we all need. Nominated for 6 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, LION follows the story of a five-year-old Indian boy who after a wrong train takes him thousands of miles away from home, sets out on an incredible journey to find his long lost family twenty-five years later. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, LION is available now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD from Anchor Bay Entertainment.