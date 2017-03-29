Micah’s Blog Post #5 – March 29th, 2017

Update from Micah: From March 23rd – March 29th!

When I started this journey, I had several preconceived notions about how easy or hard things might be. I just knew that being motivated to workout would be my biggest challenge. I also knew that I would have a super mean trainer and hate the gym.

I was wrong…about it all. I wake up in the morning and get out of bed, ready to go workout. I actually dislike working out, but love the feeling I have afterwards. Getting stronger makes it all worth it. My trainer, Caleb, is one of the kindest people I’ve ever encountered. He pushes me and encourages me along the way. I am super grateful for the culture at Genesis Health Club. People of all ages and abilities work out side by side. I love how kind folks are to each other. This is not your typical gym.

I am incredibly motivated by how public this journey is. Writing this blog has kept me accountable to, not only myself, but also to you…the reader. There are people who’ve messaged me on Facebook to encourage me or thank me for being honest about all aspects of this process. Most importantly, I’m motivated by my niece. The other day, we decided to race up the stairs to my apartment. When we reached the door, she looked at me and said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you run.” I laughed and thought, That’s about to change.

We are so excited to be following Micah and we can’t wait to keep seeing her results!

GOOD LUCK MICAH!