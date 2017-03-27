Fan Dies in the Stands at a WWE Live Event in Maine

A elderly man collapsed in the stands during a WWE Live event in Portland, Maine Saturday. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

WWE Fan Dies in Stands at Live Event

