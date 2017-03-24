Future on Ciara: ‘You give up on me, I got nothing to say’

March 24, 2017 Comic Con Ron's Blogicon Leave a reply

In a cover story for Billboard, Future opened up about his much-publicized relationship with his ex-fiancée Ciara. Given the tumultuous breakup of Future and Ciara in 2014

Future Says Ciara Was Trying To Turn Him Into A “Cornball”

Via feedproxy.google.com
03/23/2017 11:04 AM
 

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*