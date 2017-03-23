The Weeknd and Future Tease fans with Video Filmed in Toronto Subway.

March 23, 2017 Miss Music Kansas City - Mix 93.3 Leave a reply

The Rap superstar The Weeknd and Future’s upcoming video will be shot in Toronto Subway car.  While not much information regarding the video shoot. 

Future & The Weeknd Tease Video Filmed In Toronto Subway Car

Via feedproxy.google.com
03/22/2017 4:16 PM
 

Editorial credit: Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*