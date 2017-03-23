‘Love Actually’ Short-Sequel Trailer Debuts on Red Nose Day March 23, 2017 Miss Music Kansas City - Mix 93.3 Leave a reply The short-sequel for ‘Love Actually’ will air on Red Nose Day, May 25th. The short will presumably be a glance into the current world of the 2003 Christmas film and its characters lives since. ‘Love Actually’ reunion trailer debuts Via rss.cnn.com Reunions among friends often mean sizing up who has aged well, and that’s true for the cast of… 03/22/2017 12:53 PM Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentYou may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name * Email * Website