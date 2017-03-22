Micah’s Blog Post #4 – March 22nd, 2017

Update from Micah: From March 16th – March 22nd!

I’ve been doing this challenge for 21 days. I read somewhere that it takes 21 days to start a habit. In order for this to work, I had to change my mindset about a few things: exercise and food. I now wake up and automatically get ready to go to the gym. This is my life now. I thought I’d hate it and regret even trying to get fit…but I don’t. I find that my mood is often dependent on how hard I have worked out. If I did my best and sweat a ton, my attitude towards life is way better than if I don’t work out or try very hard.

I have had a gym membership before and this isn’t the first time I set my mind to get fit. Normally, I would fail miserably and eventually treated myself to a peach shake from Chik-fil-A. This time, failure isn’t an option. When I look back, I realized that the thing that did me in, each time, was food. I thought I knew what 1/2 cup looked like or what an ounce was, just by sight. When I started with Core Medical, they gave me a food scale. They insisted that I use it to weigh out everything. I didn’t take them seriously. The first day, I ended up eating way over my calorie count. I quickly learned that my measuring spoons, measuring cups, and food scale would be my greatest tools. I quickly gained control of what I was putting into my body. I am, no longer, willing to guess what a measurement was.

As of this morning, I am down 22lbs (17lbs of fat) and 5 inches off of my waist. This would not have been possible without measuring my food and writing down what I eat. This has been one of the most transformative tools I have gained during the first 21 days of this makeover.

We are so excited to be following Micah and we can’t wait to keep seeing her results! GOOD LUCK MICAH!

