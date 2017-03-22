James Corden With a Colorful Trump Team Makeover March 22, 2017 Comic Con Ron's Blogicon Leave a reply James Corden, the king of carpool karaoke videos, gives President Trump team a musical makeover. The parody includes Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway. James Corden gives Trump’s team a musical makeover Via rss.cnn.com James Corden poked fun at Trump’s team, including Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer in a sketch… 03/22/2017 7:38 AM DFree / Shutterstock.com SMLXL<button data-content=" Small (S) has the shortest download time and is suitable for digital use. Medium (M) is suitable for small prints and digital use. Large (L) is suitable for large prints as well as digital use. It is the original image provided by the contributor. Supersize (XL) is an interpolated upsize and is suitable for very large prints. You can redownload your image for free at any time, in any size. Learn more” data-html=”true” data-original-title=”Size Guide” data-placement=”right” data-toggle=”popover” data-track=”click.assetDetails.sizeGuidSelected” data-trigger=”focus” title=”” type=”button”>Size Guide Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentYou may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name * Email * Website