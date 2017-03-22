James Corden With a Colorful Trump Team Makeover

March 22, 2017

James Corden, the king of carpool karaoke videos, gives President Trump team a musical makeover. The parody includes Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway.

James Corden gives Trump’s team a musical makeover

Via rss.cnn.com
DFree / Shutterstock.com

