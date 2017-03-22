James Corden With a Colorful Trump Team Makeover

James Corden, the king of carpool karaoke videos, gives President Trump team a musical makeover. The parody includes Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway.

James Corden gives Trump’s team a musical makeover Via rss.cnn.com James Corden poked fun at Trump’s team, including Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer in a sketch…

DFree / Shutterstock.com