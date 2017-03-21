Drake’s “More Life” shatters streaming records on Apple Music in 24 hours March 21, 2017 Miss Music Kansas City - Mix 93.3 Leave a reply Drake’s latest project More Life was streamed 89.9 million times in its first 24 hours on Apple Music, breaking the single-day album streams record for every music service. Drake’s “More Life” Shatters Apple Music Streaming Record Via feedproxy.google.com 03/21/2017 9:33 AM Editorial credit: Twocoms / Shutterstock.com Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentYou may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name * Email * Website