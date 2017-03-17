RuPaul’s Drag Race Trailer is Out for Season 9

The new trailer for season 9 of RuPaul’s drag race is here and there are some seriously awesome judges on the panel this year, including the likes of Lady Gaga. The show will now air on VH1!

