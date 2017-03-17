Drake’s “More Life” will not be an Apple Music exclusive March 17, 2017 Miss Music Kansas City - Mix 93.3 Leave a reply Happy news for Drake’s fans. Drizzy’s latest work will be open for all streaming users. Previous projects such as “What a Time to be Alive” and “Views” were released as exclusives. Drake’s ‘More Life’ Reportedly Not An Apple Music Exclusive Via allhiphop.com 03/17/2017 8:05 AM Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentYou may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name * Email * Website