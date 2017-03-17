Bow Wow went too far with his Melania Trump tweet March 17, 2017 Comic Con Ron's Blogicon Leave a reply Sincere Show, one of Bow Wow’s friends is speaking out against him for threatening to pimp out Melania Trump. Bow Wow Went Too Far with Melania Trump, Says His Pal Sincere Show (VIDEO) Via www.tmz.com 03/16/2017 6:03 PM Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentYou may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name * Email * Website