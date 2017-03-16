Travel Ban 2 Blocked

March 16, 2017

US District Judge Derrick Watson of Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration’s travel ban, saying it likely violates First Amendment protections.

Trump travel ban: US judge blocks new executive order

