Kendall Jenner Burglarized in Hollywood Hills Home

March 16, 2017

Kendall Jenner, the second youngest of the Kadashian clan was the latest Hollywood celebrity to be hit by burglars. The burglar took about 200k in jewelry from her Hollywood Hills home. 

