Micah’s Blog Post #3 – March 15th, 2017

Update from Micah: From March 2nd – March 15th!

Training with Caleb at Genesis has been extremely life affirming. I use that phrase deliberately. When I walked in to meet him, I completely judged him. He was young, super fit and I assumed, a jerk. I WAS SOOOOO WRONG! My other experience with personal trainers has been that they were harsh and abrasive. I automatically gave that personality to Caleb with out ever interacting with him in person. Not only does Caleb have a great personality, he has my best interest at heart. Any time I had trepidations about an exercise or my ability to do something, he was right there encouraging me and ready to modify anything, if I needed it. Each time I walked into the gym, whether I was training or not, I always got a wave and an inquiry into how I was feeling. I had the opportunity to meet Steve (I can’t remember his last name), the manager of the Independence location. He was just as kind. He made an effort to meet me and thank me for choosing this location. In terms of work outs, Caleb is kicking my butt. I am working muscles that I had no idea I had. The thing that I am most grateful for is how honest Caleb is about how sore I will be after. He is quick to recommend and model stretches that will lessen the effects of the workout. He is extremely knowledgeable and steadfast in his resolve to see me be the best version of me that I can be. He quickly points out things I need to correct so they don’t become a bad habit. I work with him twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Seriously….the best trainer…ever. Everyone should book him… ????

We are so excited to be following Micah and we can’t wait to keep seeing her results!

GOOD LUCK MICAH!