Killer Mike has made several moves both as a recording artist and political activist and his efforts in the latter category garnered him a recognition in his hometown. The Georgia State Senate honored the Atlanta rapper for his efforts in helping to improve the city’s water infrastructure and used the moment to call attention other happenings in his hometown, as reported by HipHopDX.com

Killer Mike Honored By Georgia State Senate Via www.hiphopdx.com The Atlanta rapper’s work in his hometown’s water infrastructure garnered him the recognition.

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com