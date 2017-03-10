Nicki Minaj Challenges Remy Ma To Drop A Hit Song In 72 Hours, Offers $500K

After waiting weeks to drop a diss track to reply to Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj is now upping the ante. She is challenging Remy to drop a hit song in 72 and book a show or interview without mentioning her, reports HipHopWired.com.

Nicki started off replying to Remy Ma’s “ShETHER” by talking slick on Instagram initially. Now she is bringing it full circle.

