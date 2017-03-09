Could Eminem be working on a new album?

Stat Quo, the former Shady Records MC, mentions that such a project is in progress as he breaks down how he is still known in the circle by the incident that led to his Shady Records exodus. “Denaun called me yesterday [when] him and Em were working on the album and he was telling me, and I haven’t really been in the room with [Eminem, since leaving Shady Records], that shit that happens is still what they say when they mention me,” exclaims Stat on his most recent episode of #DXLive. “So we gon’ work that out. When he comes out here [to LA], I’m pulling up [and] I’m going over there with him and Dre… and we gon’ figure that out.”, reports HipHopDX.com

Editorial credit: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com