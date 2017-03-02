Watch Remy Ma Freestyle About Women Rights

Remy Ma is getting ready for her close up. The Bronx rapper dropped a freestyle for women’s magazine Marie Claire.

Somebody at Marie Claire has their thinking cap on. As Remy Ma‘s name continues to appear on timelines all over the country for her scathing Nicki Minaj diss “ShEther” she’s starting to emerge as a new voice women’s empowerment, reports HipHopWired.com

