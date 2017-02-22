Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns Amid a Child Sex Storm February 22, 2017 Dave O's Audio Leave a reply Milo Yiannopoulos, a senior editor at Breitbart News, has resigned after seemingly endorsed sex between “younger boys and older men.” Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm Via rss.cnn.com 02/21/2017 3:04 PM Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentYou may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name * Email * Website