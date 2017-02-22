Chrissy Teigen Responds to the Internet About Her Husband Looking like Arthur

February 22, 2017 Dave O's Audio Leave a reply
internet

Chrissy Teigan responds with a meme to the internet who thinks her husband, John Legend looks like the cartoon character, Arthur.

The Internet Thinks John Legend Looks Like Arthur — And Chrissy Teigen Responds!

Via perezhilton.com
02/21/2017 6:56 PM
 

Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

