12 Great Kurt Cobain Quotes

February 21, 2017 Dave O's Audio Leave a reply
internet

Kurt Cobain would have celebrated his 50th birthday today, if not for joining the dreary 27 Club in 1994.

The Tao of Kurt Cobain: 12 Great Quotes From the Nirvana Frontman

Via www.rollingstone.com
Today, Kurt Cobain would have celebrated his 50th birthday. The Nirvana singer, guitarist and…
02/21/2017 5:18 AM
 

CTR Photos / Shutterstock, Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*