It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard new material from the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, but today Mary J. Blige fans are in for a treat since the legend has come back with some good ol’ soul music in “U + Me.” writes HipHopWired.com

– See more at: http://hiphopwired.com/537184/mary-j-blige-drops-u-listen/#sthash.ewG6jVXd.dpuf

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock, Inc.