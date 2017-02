Nominated twice this year, ScHoolboy Q stole the show Sunday night. He took his young daughter to the gala and wore a pink hoodie with the words “girl power” etched on the front. His daughter wore a matching pink suit, writes HotNewHipHop.com

Editorial credit: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock, Inc.