She does it all and now Harper’s Bazaar has revealed Rihanna as the cover star for their upcoming March issue. On the cover, which Rihanna shared on her Instagram, she looks over her bare left shoulder and pierces the camera with her amber eyes.

Inside the magazine, Rihanna posed for an aviation-themed photoshoot inspired by Amelia Earhart.

Thanks to HotNewHipHop.com for the news on this!

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock, Inc.