Richard Hatch of Battlestar Galactica Fame, Dies at 71

February 8, 2017 Rocket and Teresa Morning Show! Leave a reply
internet

The original Starbuck, Richard Hatch has passed away.  Celebrities and fans across the world are paying respects with the hashtag #SoSayWeAll .

‘Battlestar Galactica’ Star Richard Hatch Dead at 71

Via www.tmz.com
02/07/2017 6:33 PM
 

s_bukley / Shutterstock, Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*