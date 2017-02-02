Lauryn Hill Apologizes to Pittsburgh Fans

Lauryn Hill posted an apology on social media for starting a concert 3 hours late, Tuesday night, in Pittsburgh. The R&B, Hip Hop icon stated that there were weather issues that kept most of her band stuck in New York but when they arrived they tried their best to put on the show anyway.

Hill mentions that perhaps they should have rescheduled given that most of the concert goers had left by the time the show started.

Sohh.com has more on this below.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock, Inc.