While there’s been a whole lot if disagreement about the the release of ‘Carter V’, Baby says he’s going to release 500 songs in 2017 featuring music from the Cash Money archives.

The Weezy 51 million dollar law suit is still pending and, perhaps, Cash Money is hoping that the vault releases will supplant the potential revenue they would have made with the release of ‘Carter V’.

Sohh.com has more on this below.

