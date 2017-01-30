Snoop Dogg Rocks NHL All-Star Event With Uncensored DJ Set

“It’s the Mo-Effin’ D-O-double-G.” Snoop intrduced himself on national television during NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition.

“Once you’ve established yourself as a living legend of Hip Hop, you’ve got an awful lot less to lose by swearing on live TV. Snoop Dogg proved as much this weekend when performing a DJ set at the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on January 28.” reports HipHopDX.com

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock, Inc.