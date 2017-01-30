Mix 93.3 Goes RED for Women!

Join us at these events all across Kansas City in February to help us support Go Red For Women!

WEAR RED DAY AT THE KANSAS STATE CAPITOL

February 2nd



RED DRESS DASH

February 3rd

5pm

Power and Light District

Go Red for Women invites women (and men) to throw on their favorite red dress on National Wear Red Day and dash across around the Power and Light District in support of women’s heart health!

Get registered!



WEAR RED DAY AT THE MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL

February 8th

LAWRENCE GO RED FOR WOMEN LUNCHEON

February 10th Get details.

HEART AND STROKE BALL

February 25th

6pm

Kansas City Convention Center

Join us for this year’s Heart and Stroke Ball! All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

Get registered!

