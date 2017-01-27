Vote for our Inside Makeover Winner!

January 27, 2017 Uncategorized

Our 10 finalists have been chosen…and now we need YOU to decide who should win an Inside Out Makeover from Mix93.3!

One lucky lady will win a gym membership and personal training from Genesis Health Clubs, Physician Supervised Medical Weight Loss provided by Core Medical Center, a new look from Spa on Penn, food from Evolve Paleo Chef, and 10 3-minute Cryo Sessions from Cryo Clinic!  

Proudly sponsored by Genesis Health Clubs. Click HERE for a FREE 7 DAY PASS!!!

You can vote up to 10 times. Simply “thumbs up” the story or stories you enjoy.

 genesis200

cryo200spaonpenn200 coremedical200

 

 