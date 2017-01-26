Run The Jewels​ Have The No. 1 Rap Album In The Country

“Run The Jewels‘ industry overthrow continues.” reports HipHopWired.com. “The hardcore rap duo have scored their first number one Billboard album.”
Billboard says “The chart trek follows the set’s release to multiple physical formats on Jan. 13 (after its original Dec. 24 digital-only release which spurred a No. 8 debut on the Jan. 14 chart), with sales now swelling 701 percent, to 17,000 copies sold in the week ending Jan. 19, according to Nielsen Music – the duo’s best sales week ever. – See more at: http://hiphopwired.com/535344/run-the-jewels-have-the-no-1-rap-album-in-the-country/#sthash.LiF45XSJ.dpuf”

