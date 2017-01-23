Britney Spears Lifetime Movie Trailer

MTV.com reports, “The long-awaited trailer for Lifetime’s (completely unauthorized) Britney Spears biopic is here — and it’s quite the hair-razing experience.

This campy mess has it all: Britney (played by Natasha Bassett) slaying onstage, getting hitched to Kevin Federline, and battling paparazzi. “Everything’s just kind of this blur, you know?” Bassett drawls, nailing Brit’s Southern vocal fry. “Until you hit rock bottom.”

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock, Inc.