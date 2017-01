There has been some debate as of late about Hip Hop hit makers of different eras as fans have posted up Nelly’s chart topping power of the Early 2000’s against Drakes non stop hit factory of recent years. Nelly says that he loves Drake and that he’s a cool dude and that Drake had shown him a lot of respect. Nelly goes on to say the Smokey Robinson once compared him to James Brown.

AllHipHop.com has more on this below.

Editorial credit: Everett Collection / Shutterstock, Inc.