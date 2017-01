SoundCloud is emerging as a prominent social media platform for music and it has revealed that Chance the Rapper’s “Coloring Book” album is the Top Album for 2016. Chance scored 7 Grammy nominations in 2016 and this revelation by SoundCloud is just icing on the cake.

