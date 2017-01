Jay Z’s Roc Nation has announced that Fat Joe has signed on to the team and will be releasing a new album with Remy Ma titled Plata o Plomo. Accordig to Sohh.com this union was done to do something to “Unify the City” and after Jay heard that Joe wanted to do a remix of All the Way Up, the deal was done.

