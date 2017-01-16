Steel City Media Interships

INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY

Steel City Media – Mix 93.3, 94.1 KFKF, Q104, and KC102

LOCATION: 508 Westport Rd, St. 202. Kansas City, MO

Steel City Media offers internships as an opportunity for you to learn all aspects of radio: promotions, sales, on-air, and digital. Steel City Media is composed of four stations in Kansas City – KC 102 (KCKC), Q104 (KBEQ), 94.1 (KFKF), and Mix 93.3 (KMXV). Our internship program allows you to work hands on with all four stations to enhance your radio knowledge and communication skills. Flexible hours are available to accommodate your class schedules. College credit can be earned. Experience will be gained through our charity events, concerts, appearances and office environments.

INTERNSHIP SUMMARY:

– Candidate should be enrolled or interested in communications, marketing or broadcast degree and/or courses.

– Candidate will learn hands on the different aspects of on-air broadcasting, digital advertisement and graphic design, production for on-air use, marketing/promotions and customer service with listeners for four major radio stations in Kansas City.

– Outgoing personality preferred.

– Attention to detail and ability to follow precise instructions is key.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

– Business Casual attire required as many performers, clients, and businesses tour our offices daily. There may be times you are asked to accompany on a meeting and you will be notified ahead of time so that you may plan accordingly.

– Ability to deal with multiple different personalities is a must. You will work with on-air talents, account executives, advertisement agencies, and promotions department frequently—each has its own method and approach to requesting creative work.

– Relaxed atmosphere provides for a great chance to experience the radio industry and discover all aspects that entail creating a successful broadcasting company.

CONTACT:

Shaylee Henning

Promotions Director

shenning@steelcitymedia.com

Please send resume and/or portfolio. Include contact number that is best to reach you for follow up and potential interview. Expect a minimum of 15-20 hours a week to be worked. You will be supervised and trained hands-on.