January 11, 2017 Dave O's Audio Leave a reply
“Uncle Toms & Jigaboos” beware! Snoop has laid down the gauntlet to any black entertainer that performs for Donald Trump . . . EVER! Who will be the first Black artist to cross the line and accept an invite from Donald Trump to perform at the Inauguration, or at the White House period?

Snoop Dogg Promises To Roast The First “Uncle Tom” To Perform For Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg is wondering who will be the first Black performer to entertain Donald Trump when he…
