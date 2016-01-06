#notevenone
Not Even One. Get used to hearing this phrase. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teens and not even one suicide, at any age, is ok. Marillac, St. Thomas Aquinas, The Kansas City T-Bones,
Not Even One. Get used to hearing this phrase. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teens and not even one suicide, at any age, is ok. Marillac, St. Thomas Aquinas, The Kansas City T-Bones,
Nominated for both London’s Olivier Award and Broadway’s Tony Award for Best Musical, Side by Side by Sondheim celebrates the music and lyrics of Pulitzer, Tony, and Academy Award-winning Stephen Sondheim, arguably the most important musical theater
Iggy Azalea doesn’t mind dropping serious cash for art. TMZ reports Iggy was walking by a contemporary gallery in Sydney last month and saw an artwork she loved it enough to pay $12,000. Iggy Azalea Drops $12k
Rolling Stone magazine interviewed Paris Jackson and she believes her father was murdered. The singer died from an overdose of a powerful anesthetic drug. However Paris thinks there’s more to it. Paris Jackson Says ‘My Dad Was
Without a doubt, the romantic musical of the moment is ‘La La Land’. The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday and the blockbuster received 14 Oscar nominations, similarly as Titanic. ‘La La Land’
According to TheBoot.com, Willie Nelson will revive his annual Luck Reunion on March 16, 2017, and he’s bringing a few (okay, quite a few) famous friends to his Luck, Texas, ranch for the event. Set to be
Check out these photos of Sabrina Carpenter in Studio B on November 10, 2016!
Check out these great pictures of listeners meeting our Boo Bash performers!