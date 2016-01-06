#notevenone
Not Even One. Get used to hearing this phrase. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teens and not even one suicide, at any age, is ok. Marillac, St. Thomas Aquinas, The Kansas City T-Bones,
Not Even One. Get used to hearing this phrase. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teens and not even one suicide, at any age, is ok. Marillac, St. Thomas Aquinas, The Kansas City T-Bones,
Nominated for both London’s Olivier Award and Broadway’s Tony Award for Best Musical, Side by Side by Sondheim celebrates the music and lyrics of Pulitzer, Tony, and Academy Award-winning Stephen Sondheim, arguably the most important musical theater
Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik are expecting their second child. The New Girl actress and Pechenik are already parents of 18 month-old daughter Elsie Otter. Zooey Deschanel Is Pregnant Again!! Via perezhilton.com 01/26/2017 5:45 PM
Paula Patton sworned to a judge that Robin Thicke physically abused her during their marriage. She stated Robin threatened multiple times to “bash her head in”. In addition she makes cheating allegations in her documents as well
Mischa Barton was taken to hospital in Los Angeles after exhibiting bizarre behavior that had friends and neighbors worried. Mischa was seen hanging over her backyard fence and rambling about her mom being a witch. Mischa Barton
Mary Tyler Moore’s rep issued an statement to TMZ saying “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr.
Check out these photos of Sabrina Carpenter in Studio B on November 10, 2016!
Check out these great pictures of listeners meeting our Boo Bash performers!