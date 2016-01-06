On Air Now
Jenny
Jenny-headshot

 
What’s Happening
16703756
#notevenone
Posted January 6, 2016 | What's Happening | No Comments

Not Even One. Get used to hearing this phrase. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teens and not even one suicide, at any age, is ok. Marillac, St. Thomas Aquinas, The Kansas City T-Bones,

Next Mix
Upcoming Concerts
Daya-1920x1080-KC
Daya
Posted September 26, 2016
jojo
Jojo
Posted December 5, 2016

Mad Love Tour Liberty Hall  Lawrence, KS Friday March 3, 2017 Public Onsale is Friday December 9 @ 10am

Entertainment News
Mix Contests
planet fitness logo
Win a workout with Salvy from Planet Fitness!
Posted January 5, 2017 | Contests | No Comments

Planet Fitness wants to help you get in shape this year with the best of the best! CLICK HERE to get registered to win a workout with Salvy!! Keep that New Year’s resolution… go to planetfitness.com now for

Photo Galleries

Facebook

Twitter