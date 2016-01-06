#notevenone
Not Even One. Get used to hearing this phrase. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teens and not even one suicide, at any age, is ok. Marillac, St. Thomas Aquinas, The Kansas City T-Bones,
Nominated for both London’s Olivier Award and Broadway’s Tony Award for Best Musical, Side by Side by Sondheim celebrates the music and lyrics of Pulitzer, Tony, and Academy Award-winning Stephen Sondheim, arguably the most important musical theater
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got busted giving Kevin Hart the bird at the People’s Choice Awards. During Hart’s funny speech “The Rock” laughed it off but decided to “salute” Kevin right before the camera cut away. The
Alanis Morisette’s former manager Jonathan Schwartz pled guilty to an embezzlement scheme that stole $4.8 million dollars from the singer. Schartz who also worked with Beyonce and Mariah admitted that he stole about $1.7 from other clients.
Camila Cabello wasn’t missed by Fifth Harmony on their first performance without her. The band performed their “Work from Home” song at the People’s Choice Awards in L.A last night and was flawless. Fifth Harmony Performs for
She’s still trying to process the news. It’s no surprise that Bella Hadid didn’t appreciate learning about The Weeknd being together with Selena Gomez. According to an insider, Bella is hurt and upset that he’s moved on
Check out these photos of Sabrina Carpenter in Studio B on November 10, 2016!
Check out these great pictures of listeners meeting our Boo Bash performers!